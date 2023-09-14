Quality grazing, fattening, farming country on the Severn River

Beaumont is 1209 hectares (2987 acres) of top quality grazing, fattening and farming country with the security of water for both livestock and irrigation.
Located on Bukkulla Road about 6km east of Ashford and 60km north of Inverell, the versatile property is being offered by John and Trish Bellinger, who relocated from Tasmania almost 20 years ago.
Beaumont is noted for its productive river loams through to traprock soils on undulating to hilly country.
The property features access to a beautiful 10km section of the Severn River, which also offers plenty of recreational opportunities including fishing and kayaking.
The four span centre pivot irrigator covers 32ha (80 acres) backed by 151 megalitres of water licenses.
The water licenses comprise of 60ML of category A, 31ML or category B, and 60ML from the Kings Plains basin.
There is currently 60ha of oats, with the potential to develop more cultivation country.
The average annual rainfall for the district is an impressive 711mm (28 inches).
Beaumont has an estimated carrying capacity of about 3000 sheep or 340 cows.
The property is currently running a 3000 head self-replacing Merino flock and 100 Angus/Droughtmaster-cross cows with replacements.
The plain and barbed wire fencing of the 14 paddocks is described as being in good to fair condition.
Water is also supplied from 15 dams.
Timbers include various species of box and ironbark.
There are steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and a loading ramp, as well as a new set of Clipex steel sheep yards with a drafting race.
Other improvements include two machinery sheds, a four bay hay shed, various other storage sheds, two 30 tonne silos, and a one stand crutching area.
The renovated four stand shearing shed has amenities and under building coverage for sheep.
There are two good homes on the property that have previously been renovated.
The very comfortable main five bedroom, three bathroom family homestead features polished timber floors throughout and a sweeping verandah with views.
The historic second home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a modern kitchen and is set in an established garden.
There is also a tennis court with a new surface and plenty of rainwater storage.
Beaumont is being offered through John Mair and Co, Inverell, on a bare or a walk in, walk out basis.
