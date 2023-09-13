The Land
Hilton Barrett offers to take on sheep for free as an alternative offload option for producers in a tight spot

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
September 14 2023
Hilton Barrett, Dubbo, with his sheep feeding setup, which includes his new The Shepherd automated feeders. Photo: Elka Devney
Hilton Barrett, Dubbo, with his sheep feeding setup, which includes his new The Shepherd automated feeders. Photo: Elka Devney

WHILE many producers struggle through the immediate price and season dilemmas, some are adopting a long-term strategy and banking on the positive outlook for sheep and wool beyond the next 12 months.

