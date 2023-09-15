Eastern Riverina property Rockleigh is a meticulously managed mixed farming operation growing oilseeds and cereals for grain as well as vetch and lucerne, medic and clover pastures for wool and prime lamb production.
Offered by Vrian and Alison Oliver, the 588 hectare (1452 acre) RU1 zoned property is accessible from three local roads and is situated 21km south east of Temora and 70km north of Wagga Wagga.
Rockleigh comprises of fertile, open, arable country. Lime and gypsum has been applied to the soils as part of the well managed cropping/pasture rotation.
The crops have also been sprayed and had urea applied recently.
Rockleigh is well fenced into 17 paddocks with laneways providing easy access for both livestock and machinery.
There are established tree plantings along the water courses and fence lines.
The very well watered property is connected to the Goldenfields mains supply, which services a tank that gravity feeds 14 troughs, 14 dams on a watercourse, and about 170,000 litres of rainwater storage.
The district's average annual rainfall is 535mm (21 inches).
Improvements include a raised four stand shearing shed with a new set of Atlas bugle design sheep yards with an undercover weighing race and double working race. There is also a small set of steel cattle yards.
There are also two high clearance machinery sheds with power connected and an older storage shed, six silos with about 375 tonnes of capacity, a 40t fertiliser silo and four seed silos.
The comfortable three bedroom home has an undercover outdoor entertaining area.
Rockleigh is on the market with a price guide of more than $8 million.
Expressions of interest close with Nutrien Harcourts on October 18.
Contact Sally Douglas, 0428 826 645, Nutrien Harcourts, Wagga Wagga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.