The Land
Home/News

Wild dog baiting program to being in NSW's far west

By Simon Chamberlain
September 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Western Local Land Services is set to undertake a Spring aerial baiting program to control wild dogs and foxes between September 25 and October 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.