The Land
Strong classes at Beef Extravaganza

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
September 15 2023 - 5:00am
Shad Bailey, Colin Say & Co, Adam Macrae and Nicole Fester, Coonamble High, Craig Price, Nathan Purvis, CSC, and Oscar Macrae. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
A Limousin steer bred and prepared by Coonamble High School has swept the field to be sashed the grand champion exhibit at the Colin Say and Company's Beef Extravaganza at Glen Innes.

