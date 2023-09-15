The Land
Workshop plans for Macintyre High students

By Newsroom
September 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Macintyre High School teachers' aide Nathan Fenton, Jackson Burley (Year 8, MHS) with a grinder, RDANI executive director Nathan Axelsson, Lincoln Sharpley (Yr 8, MHS), Josh Niven (Yr 8, MHS) and MHS careers advisor Deb Snaith. Picture supplied by RDANI
With the success of its Wool Works shearing school model, Regional Development Australia Northern Inland (RDANI) is looking to help introduce other in-demand skills to high school students.

