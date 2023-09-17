The Land
Home/Cropping

Down to Earth with Bob Freebairn: Crop varieties with best resistance vital

By Bob Freebairn
September 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There has been a tendency in some overseas countries, as well as in some Australian circles, to heavily base crop disease control on fungicides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.