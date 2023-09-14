Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered today to protest coal seam gas fields and pipelines in the Piliga and Liverpool Plains, marching on NSW Parliament house in Macquarie Street to have their voices heard.
The protest was coordinated by a number of groups including the Country Womens Association NSW, the Gomeroi people, NSW Farmers, Lock The Gate Alliance and Unions NSW, however all parts of community from across the state showed their support.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said NSW is being asked to de-fossilize society, including the operating environment in farming and in the landscape.
"This concept of opening up new gas fields and putting a pipeline through from Queensland, particularly when there is unmanageable risks around groundwater will impact on the Great Artesian Basin, the sub-Artesian Basin and supplementary aquifers," he said.
"We don't have a Warragamba Dam up in our valleys.
"What we have is towns and villages and farms that rely on bores, wind mills and wells.
"CSG by its very nature de-waters the sub soil, it takes water out of the substrata to free up those molecules of fossil fuel.
"And if we remove that water, not only do we have less quantity, but what's left suffers in quality."
Mr Martin said the area can ill-afford any drop in water quality.
"In the last drought we saw farms, villages, towns where hot water systems were giving up in less than 12 months," he said.
"Same with dishwashers and washing machines because the water quality was so concentrated, so depleted; it was so diminished by the depletion of the aquifers.
"The last thing we want is for those aquifers to be under even more stress."
Mr Martin said he was pleased with the huge breadth of the community who were on hand to support the rally.
"It wasn't just CWA and NSW Farmers, it was the Gomeroi, Lock The Gate Alliance and Unions NSW," he said.
"And I saw everyone from midwives to timber workers and emergency services members to truckies.
"There's a whole lot of people saying, hang on, if we've got to de-fossilize our energy mix, what are we doing going ahead with this and jeopardising our water.
"Whenever we might finish with fossil fuels, we know we're still going to need food and clothing after that.
"So we need our water and our floodplains in pristine condition, not an industrial landscape from coal seam gas."
Gomeroi custodian Suellyn Tighe said that many different groups had come together to show their support.
"We're gathering to save the Pilliga and Liverpool Plains from the environmentally destructive fossil fuel company Santos," Ms Tighe said.
"We have come from many walks of life to be here. We stand in solidarity. It is with this collective fortitude we demand the state and federal governments stop extraction, consumption and selling of fossil fuels and with all haste transition to green and renewable energy."
Lock the Gate Alliance NSW coordinator Nic Clyde said the Minns government needs to start listening.
"People from all walks of life in NSW are demanding the Minns Government take immediate action and stop Santos from destroying the Pilliga Forest and Liverpool Plains foodbowl," he said.
"There has been a serious failure by NSW governments to act in the interests of ordinary people, rather than the short-sighted interests of billion dollar gas companies.
"We won't give up until the Minns Government listens. It must follow in the footsteps of Victoria and the ACT and embark on a sensible plan to phase out fossil gas, creating a cleaner climate for everyone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.