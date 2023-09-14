The Land
Home/News

All walks of life protest coal seam gas on the steps of NSW Parliament

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd swelled just before the start of today's rally against coal seam gas exploration and pipelines in The Piliga and Liverpool Plains. Picture supplied
The crowd swelled just before the start of today's rally against coal seam gas exploration and pipelines in The Piliga and Liverpool Plains. Picture supplied

Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered today to protest coal seam gas fields and pipelines in the Piliga and Liverpool Plains, marching on NSW Parliament house in Macquarie Street to have their voices heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.