The Land
Home/Cropping

Chesney Partnership's summer crop rotation set-up for a controlled growing season

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated October 13 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Humphries, Chesney Partnership near Ashley planting summer sorghum ahead of irrigation. The outlook is bright.
Mick Humphries, Chesney Partnership near Ashley planting summer sorghum ahead of irrigation. The outlook is bright.

Irrigators are in the driver's seat this season, with full dams in the upper state's catchments and a promise of less pest pressure due to the dry weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.