Dubbo store sale reaches $1060 for Angus cows with calves

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:56pm, first published September 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Maverick Potter, AWN Lord, Dubbo, and Ollie Kearney, Ray White Richardson and Sinclair, Dubbo, with a pen of 13 Angus steers from the Wee Waa district which sold for $900 a head. Picture by Elka Devney
Maverick Potter, AWN Lord, Dubbo, and Ollie Kearney, Ray White Richardson and Sinclair, Dubbo, with a pen of 13 Angus steers from the Wee Waa district which sold for $900 a head. Picture by Elka Devney

Numbers were down this month for a total yarding of 116 head during the Dubbo store sale on Friday.

