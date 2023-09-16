The Land
Home/Beef

Merriwa Woolworths feedlot trial 2023 on the hoof winners

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
September 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Cook, Paul Fuhrmann and Blair Flynn, Melaleuca Pastoral/FCF Partnership, all of Casino, judge Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorns and Angus, Holbrook, with (front) James Fuhrmann, 9, and Izzy Flynn, 9, with the champion individual steer.
Wayne Cook, Paul Fuhrmann and Blair Flynn, Melaleuca Pastoral/FCF Partnership, all of Casino, judge Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorns and Angus, Holbrook, with (front) James Fuhrmann, 9, and Izzy Flynn, 9, with the champion individual steer.

The on the hoof component of the Woolworths Feedlot Trial has been judged as part of the Merriwa Springtime Show, with a range of breeds featuring in the prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.