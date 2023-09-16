The on the hoof component of the Woolworths Feedlot Trial has been judged as part of the Merriwa Springtime Show, with a range of breeds featuring in the prizes.
The competition featured 220 steers from vendors across NSW, making it the largest number of entries to date.
The cattle were inducted at Alexander Downs feedlot, Merriwa, on June 9 and spent 96 days on feed prior to being judged.
They will return to the feedlot before being sent to kill on October 6.
RESULTS
Class one featured cattle with an induction weight between 230 to 270 kilograms, and was won by a pen of Angus steers by vendor J and S Andrews, Tugrabakh, which were also third overall for daily weight gain, averaging 2.34kg per day.
In second place was a pen of Charolais-cross steers from vendor FCF Partnership, Casino, while D and K Goodyear, Cassilis, were third with their Limousin/Angus steers.
Class two, for cattle inducted between 271 and 310kg, was won by Hardwyck, Merriwa, for a pen of Limousin/Angus, which were also recognised as the champion pen.
In second place was Knowla Livestock, Gloucester, with their Angus steers, which were awarded the reserve champion pen.
In third was Wallings Pastoral Company Pty Ltd, Cassilis, with their Angus steers, which also came second in the daily weight gain category at 2.48kg/day.
The Millner family of Blayney won the highest weight gain category, with their Charolais/Angus steers averaging 2.49kg/day.
Champion individual was awarded to a Charolais/Hereford from class one from vendor Melaleuca Pastoral, Casino, while an Angus steer from Knowla Livestock's was reserve individual.
