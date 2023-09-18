The Land
Home/News
Photos

Wagga Aggies Race Day photos: Fun in the sun at Murrumbidgee Turf Club

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated September 20 2023 - 8:07am, first published September 18 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Spring racing is here and the September sunshine made for a perfect day to get trackside for a massive Wagga Aggies Race Day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.