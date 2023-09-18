The Land
Home/News

Towalba Merinos strongly supported by return buyers

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
September 18 2023 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Rice, AWN Langlands Hanlon, Forbes, Gina and Rob Allen, Brewarrina, Kayla Chandler, Cameron and Warick Kopp, Towalba Merinos, Paul Jameson, Edlers stud stock.
Geoff Rice, AWN Langlands Hanlon, Forbes, Gina and Rob Allen, Brewarrina, Kayla Chandler, Cameron and Warick Kopp, Towalba Merinos, Paul Jameson, Edlers stud stock.

Long-term clients were pivotal to the success at the Towalba Merinos on-property sale, near Peak Hill on Friday last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.