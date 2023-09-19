The Land
Casino saleyards versus agents stand-off resolved with a unanimous vote from local councillors

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 8:43pm
Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange will be offered for lease out of council hands after a stand-off between local government and livestock agents could not be resolved. File photo.
Casino saleyards will be offered to the private sector for long-term lease following an unresolved stand-off between the shire council which manages the facility and local livestock agents.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

