The Land
Avondale Poll Dorsets 2023 ram sale top price, clearance rate, average

September 19 2023 - 9:00am
Sandra Chandler, Matt Prentice, Elders Coonamble, Scott Chandler, Bryce Thomas, CPS Thomas, Matt and Ned Sheppard, Paragon Pastoral. Picture supplied
Sandra Chandler, Matt Prentice, Elders Coonamble, Scott Chandler, Bryce Thomas, CPS Thomas, Matt and Ned Sheppard, Paragon Pastoral. Picture supplied

A return buyer has purchased more than half the lots on offer at the Avondale Poll Dorsets 9th annual on-property ram sale.

