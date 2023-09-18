A return buyer has purchased more than half the lots on offer at the Avondale Poll Dorsets 9th annual on-property ram sale.
Paragon Pastoral Co, Coonamble, purchased 40 rams at the sale at Gilgandra on Friday, September 15 to an average of $1060.
That included the top-priced ram, tag 344, which sold for $1400.
The sale topper was an August drop, Tattykeel-sired ram who weighed in at 125 kilograms.
Tag 344 had Stockscan figures of 36.96 eye muscle area and 1502 index.
By the end of the auction, 71 rams of the 74 offered had sold before the remaining three lots sold straight after the completion of the sale.
The majority of the rams sold to repeat buyers from around the local area.
Vendors Scott and Sandra Chandler were very pleased with the sale considering the current season and state of the sheep market.
They were also grateful of their clients for their continued support.
The sale was conducted by CPS Thomas, Dubbo with Wes Thomas and Bryce Thomas as the auctioneers.
The sale was interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
