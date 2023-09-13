The Land
Calga Dohnes' 18th production ram sale

By Kasey Bogie
Updated September 22 2023 - 9:06am, first published September 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Paul Jameson, Elders, Malcolm Webb, Warrumbungle, Margie Pye, Sandy Pye and Jason Southwell, Calga, Jason Clarke, Macada Rural, and Matt Prentice, Elders.
Demand was strong at Calga Dohnes' 18th production ram sale, held at the Coonamble showgrounds on September 13, with the top price of $4000 reached twice.

