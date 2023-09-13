Demand was strong at Calga Dohnes' 18th production ram sale, held at the Coonamble showgrounds on September 13, with the top price of $4000 reached twice.
The sale reached an almost perfect clearance, with 56 of 57 rams selling under the hammer to an average price of $1316.
The remaining ram was sold directly after the auction.
The two equal top-priced rams were Calga CA220164 and Calga CA220369.
Calga CA220164, by CA173525, was purchased by Macada Rural, Cudal.
The ram had a Dohne Plus Index of 220.37, sitting him at the very top end of the breed, and was also in the top 10 per cent for post-weaning weight, yearling clean fleece weight, and number of lambs weaned.
It also ranked in the top 20pc for post-weaning eye muscle depth.
The other equal top-price ram, Calga CA220369, was secured by Malcolm and Susie Webb, Miagunyah, Warrumbungle.
The ram was in the top 10pc for PWT, YCFW, YFD, NLW and the Dohne Plus Index.
Calga stud principal Sandy Pye said both the rams had the typical Dohne frame, stylish wools and were heavy cutters.
"These top two rams were the lots we had picked out that we thought would sell the best and obviously our clients agreed with us. So that was pleasing to see," Mr Pye said.
Malcolm and Susie Webb also purchased the second top-price ram, Calga CA220273, for $3000.
The ram was by CA191411 and ranked in the top 10pc for PWD and for its Dohne Plus Index of 179.95.
Mr Webb was also a volume buyer, securing a total of 16 rams from the draft to average $1544.
Other volume buyers included Argilla Pastoral, Coonamble, and South Australian buyers, AE Clark and Sons, Port Augusta, who both purchased 10 rams.
Argilla Pastoral's lots averaged $960 and AE Clark and Son's rams averaged $820.
"It was pleasing for the result we got considering the market trends and the dry time we are having in Coonamble at the moment," Mr Pye said.
"A few of the buyers just came for a look and ended up taking a few home, so you know you are doing a good job when that happens."
Mr Pye said he was looking forward to catching up with clients at the Wanganella Southern Production Sale held at the start of next month. Elders Coonamble conducted the sale with Paul Jameson as auctioneer.
