The Land
Home/News

Gold medal for Glen Olives

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tom and Judy Hartmann, Glen Olives, Glen Innes established their olive grove 22 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.