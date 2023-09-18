A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a two-car crash on a busy Tamworth road.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Goonoo Goonoo Road, and Burgmanns Lane at about 1:15pm on Monday, September 18, following reports two vehicles had collided.
Crews arrived at the scene to find a Mitsubishi Magna and a Pajero had collided.
The male driver of the Mitsubishi was also taken to hospital.
The male driver of the Pajero, and his two passengers, were also taken to the hospital for observation.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District cordoned off the area and established a crime scene.
Specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit have been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Diversions were in place while officers tried to piece together what happened.
The road has since re-opened.
