The theme at the Circle 8 Angus sale in Marulan last Thursday was very high-quality bulls with balance and muscle, backed by data, that were excellent examples of the Angus breed, with buyers travelling from three states.
In all, 53 of 55 bulls sold to a top of $26,000 and averaged $9500, which is a true reflection of the market value, owing to the fact Circle 8 offer no sale credits.
As always the hospitality was first class with freshly shucked oysters and 14-hour slow smoked brisket, rounded out with a la carte coffee that captured the hearts of the 150-strong crowd.
The top bull was Circle 8 T183 and was snapped up by Doug and Barbara Tozer, Onslow Angus, Cootamundra, for $26,000.
Mr Tozer said he loved the structure, balance, outlook and overall quality of the bull and said he was a standout in the lineup.
Fellow stud breeder Tim Brazier, Choice Angus, Bingara, paid $22,000 for one of the feature lots of the sale in Circle 8 T119.
Mr Brazier commented on how well this bull was put together in proportion, with a great skin, a power of natural muscle, good bone and an outstanding balance of figures across the board, with an intramuscular fat percentage of +4.5, while still being positive for rib and rump fats.
"You don't find bulls in the Angus breed with this much natural muscle and shape to them, with EBVs like this fella's across the board," he said.
When asked what was the attraction to come to Circle 8, Mr Brazier said he had to see this group of bulls due to their data set.
And after seeing them in the flesh, with the amount of natural thickness and muscle they had, he was pleased he made the trip.
First time buyers Jon and Linda Brookes, Marionica, Taralga, near Crookwell, paid $18,000 for a new sire, with support from their Nutrien agent Matt Joseph, Goulburn, with an aim to produce feeder steers from their 100-cow herd.
Mr Joseph chimed in to add the bulls had that soft skin that the Circle 8 bulls were renowned for and being backed up by the guarantee from Circle 8 was a real attraction.
The Queensland contingent that travelled down together on a plane secured 12 bulls on site, while their agent Russell Jorgenson, GDL, Meandarra, Qld, had a clash of sales, but still bought a further six bulls online. David and Bec Sargood, North Yarrawonga Pastoral Company, Charleville, Qld, led the charge with six bulls at an $8000 average, topping at $14,000.
Mr Sargood bought online last year at the sale, but this year was keen to attend in person to see the bulls in the flesh and take advantage of the outstanding hospitality.
"In just over 24 hours, you secure your bulls, have a great day and night with unbelievable food and then you're back home," he said.
"I want bulls with moderate mature cow weights to handle our tough conditions in Queensland as the cows have to be able to walk and they must have positive fats."
"I bought online last year and the customer service from Jeremy has been outstanding, delivered my bulls to my doorstep, checked up on the bulls once they were delivered and visited our farm to see our operation, which is a massive reason as to why we are back."
Mr Sargood said he joins 1000 mature cows and 300 heifers annually to produce steers as 250 to 280-kilogram weaners, for a local backgrounder.
"We wean early and get the calves off to look after our cows to get the fat back on them as quick as we can and hence why we want moderate cows, with good fats, that allow you to do this," he said.
Fellow Queenslander David Wells, Hannaford, secured a bull for $8000 off the back of three bulls he secured last year averaging $15,333. Mr Wells chased bulls with high growth rates and low birth weights, with an emphasis on high IMF and EMA bulls.
"The bulls we bought last year are holding up really well in the Queensland conditions and the fertility was excellent, with 97 per cent pregnancy rates and the fact they look so good now, after bouncing back really quickly from a three-month joining cycle, really impressed me," he said.
He said the fact Circle 8 offered free delivery nationwide was a huge reason they could justify flying down as a group.
Nick Craig, Chatsbury manager, Taralga, bought four bulls to a top of $15,000 and $11,750 average. Simon Reynolds, Lake Bathurst, near Goulburn, paid $12,000 for the top yearling bull.
Bradleys Flat Pastoral, Black Springs, near Oberon, who paid $15,000 and $13,000 for two bulls.
McRae Pastoral, Molesworth, Vic, secured two at $8000 and $6000, while Creagh Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld, went home with two bulls averaging $10,000.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with Paul Dooley as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
