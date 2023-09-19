The Land
Home/Studstock

Circle 8, where muscle and marbling meat

Updated September 20 2023 - 2:36pm, first published September 19 2023 - 9:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second top-priced buyer at $22,000, Tim Brazier, Choice Angus, Bingara, with Carmen, Jeremy and Thomas Cooper, Circle 8 Angus, Marulan.
Second top-priced buyer at $22,000, Tim Brazier, Choice Angus, Bingara, with Carmen, Jeremy and Thomas Cooper, Circle 8 Angus, Marulan.

ADVERTISER CONTENT

The theme at the Circle 8 Angus sale in Marulan last Thursday was very high-quality bulls with balance and muscle, backed by data, that were excellent examples of the Angus breed, with buyers travelling from three states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.