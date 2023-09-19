The Land
Gullendah Dohne and Poll Merinos achieve a total clearance

KB
By Kasey Bogie
Updated September 22 2023 - 9:14am, first published September 19 2023 - 8:00pm
The top price Dohne and Poll Merinos with Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Andrew and Peter Hughes, Gullendah, Nigel Roberts, Rossbridge, Vic, and auctioneer Paul Dooley.
High demand for quality genetics helped Gullendah Dohne and Poll Merinos achieve a total clearance at its 41st annual on-property sale at Baldry on Tuesday.

KB

Kasey Bogie

Livestock Sales Representative

Local News

