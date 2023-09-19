There has been no significant investment in water for agriculture, however, the 2023-24 NSW Budget is providing more than $353m across the next four years to support various drought readiness projects including $222.4m for critical water supply infrastructure upgrades for Wilcannia, Eurobodalla and Cobar; $217.5m for Safe and Secure Water Program initiatives for regional towns; $6m to improve water security for Tamworth; $5m contribution to the Northern Rivers Watershed Initiative; and $13.6m to enhance drinking water quality by replacing crucial infrastructure in Yass.