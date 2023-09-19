Narrandera first-cross ewes sell to top of $182

There would not have been a better conditioned line of first-cross ewes presented than the 7000 penned at Narrandera on Tuesday, September 19.
And thus, while it might have been considered there were buying opportunities for prime lamb producers to secure replacement ewes at a low cost, it was a disappointing day for many first-cross ewe breeders.
Indeed, those breeders who passed their ewes in, will now be considering the purchase of terminal sires to join to their ewes, and forgoing the purchase of replacement Merino ewes in the short term.
The top price at $182 was paid for the pen of 120 July-shorn ewes, offered by the Kember family, Ganmain.
Sired by Gleneith SuperBorder rams, they were dropped by western bred Merino ewes and averaged 67.9 kilograms.
The best presented pen, judged by Garry Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, was the 408 August-shorn ewes offered by Peter and Ryan Burden, North South Grazing, Narrandera.
With an average weight of 70.4kg, and sired by Bauer Border Leicester rams from North Ashrose Merino ewes, they sold for $170.
The Burden family were similarly honoured at last year's sale.
Other better sales included 100 July-shorn ewes, sired by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams from western-bred Merino ewes, sold for $172 on account PW and KM Little, Grong Grong; a second pen of 185 July-shorn ewes sold by the Kember family, Ganmain, made $164 and P and M Burden, Colinroobie, received $160 for their pen of 170 August-shorn ewes sired by Bauer Border Leicester rams from Woodpark Poll-blood Merino ewes.
MS, EM and MJ Rava, Grong Grong, sold 150 August-shorn ewes by Cadell Border Leicester rams from Bluebush-blood Merino ewes for $159, with the second run of 150 ewes, with the same description, making $152.
AJ and A Cumming, Coolamon, took home $156 for their run of 200 August-shorn ewes by Gleneith SuperBorders, while the second run sold for $140.
Ryan Burden, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Narrandera, thought the sale fell short of expectations.
"The sheep presented in very good condition, and it was disappointing for the vendors who had gone to a lot of effort to get them here for the sale," Mr Burden said.
Buyers from Casterton, SA, Wagga Wagga, Marrar, Gundagai, Corryong, Leeton and Ganmain, secured ewes.
The sale, which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus, was conducted by Narrandera-based agencies, Nutrien and Elders. Peter Cabot, Nutrien, and Harry Waters, Elders, were the auctioneers.
