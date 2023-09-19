Rams with finer micron wool and good frame were well sought-after at the 33rd annual Demondrille Merino stud sale today at Harden.
The sale drew in large support from the family, especially from young 14 year old Daniel Mineham, Demondrille stud prinicpals Patrick (Paddy) Davis' nephew, who beat everyone to the sale shed at 6am on the morning of the sale ready to get to work and penning the rams.
The sale topped at $5250 with a total clearance of 89 per cent and an average of $2257 with rams selling to Victoria, the ACT Tasmania and throughout southern New South Wales.
The top-priced ram for the sale was tag 220856, selling to Hallmark Pty Ltd, Wombat for $5250.
The polled twin born ram measured a fibre diameter of 17.8 micron, with a comfort factor of 99.8pc and a greasy fleece weight (GFW) of 134pc.
He also displayed good carcase characteristics of a weaning weight (WWT) of 39.7 kilograms, with an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 35.5 millimetres and a fat measurement of 4mm.
Matt Burgess, Hallmark Pty Ltd, said that the family had stepped back into the bidding at Demondrille after a few years spell, but that his father-in-law Terry Hall was a long time supporter of the Demondrille program.
"Its been a family business, my wife and I have taken over in the last two years." Mr Burgess said.
"We like the finer micron sheep over our mobs,
"The size, the micron, the cut, pretty much everything with the specs of him is exactly what were looking for."
Hallmark Pty Ltd also purchased another three rams to average $3500.
There were two rams that sold to the second-top price of $5000, with the first selling to D and N McMahon, Oberon.
The horned ram early on in the catalogue was by Yarra 202675 and measured a micron of 15.2, while also showing a comfort factor of 100.0 and a GFW of 153pc.
He also had an EMD of 38.5mm and a WWT of 41.9kg.
The other second top priced ram was purchased by M and K Croake, Carwell for $5000.
The single born ram also showed a mixture of good wool and carcase characteristics with a micron of 16.7 and a GFW of 129pc, along with an EMD of 34.5mm and a fat measurement of 4.5mm.
The volume buyer for the sale was Karoola Pty Ltd, Young, who purchased 18 rams throughout the sale for a top of $3000 to an average of $1472.
Karoola Pty Ltd, has been a long time client of the Davis' with buying rams from the Demondrille stud for 38 years, running a merino breeding operation with wool being the major factor.
Stud principal Paddy Davis said that the sale was a big relief for the family.
"To clear as many rams as we did this year was very pleasing, it started well and ticked along with good prices." Mr Davis said.
"The price we ended up averaging was really realistic for whats happening in the industry,
There were also two rams sold post auction for $1000 each.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Boorowa, with Rick Power as the auctioneer. The sale was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
