Bidder competition was strong with rams sold to the local area and interstate at the Mt Gipps Dorper sale, held on-property at Mt Gipps Station, near Broken Hill, on Friday last week.
Rams were offered by studs including Red Rock White Dorpers, Coombe, SA, Brummys Black, Bangham, SA, Australis and Genelink, SA, Glen Park Whites and Ultra Whites, Anabranch South, NSW, Vantablack Dorpers, Spring Ridge, NSW and Bunnerungie White Dorpers, Anabranch South, NSW.
In total 100 of the 121 rams offered sold to average $1335.
The top priced ram, 23-month old White Dorper Red Rock 21346, sold to Ben Palmer, Palapah, Ivanhoe for $3700.
The Roslynmead 200201 son weighed 118 kilograms and had a raw scan of 52 millimetres for eye muscle depth and 6.5mm for fat depth.
During the past seven years, Mr Palmer has purchased more than 70 rams from the Red Rock stud.
"Their fertility is as good as anywhere and we always get good results with our weaners when using them," he said.
"We bought him (Red Rock 21346) as we needed another stud sire to rotate with our 150 stud ewes.
"I like his shape and size but also Red Rock has used him as a stud sire and he rarely threw any bad rams so it was a good opportunity for us to buy him."
Red Rock co-principal Brad Edson said he enjoys supporting far western buyers at the Mt Gipps sale each year.
"The sale went well considering the current market," he said.
"We had a number of previous and new clients which was great to see.
"The top priced ram had great thickness, spring of rib and eye muscle depth as well as a higher outlook."
A further three rams were sold for $2100 each.
The first $2100 ram, Vantablack Dorpers 21002, was purchased by Harrison and Son, Broken Hill.
A 28-month-old son of Dell 190551, the 108kg ram was well muscled with an exceptional topline and soft coat with minimal growth over winter.
White Dorper Red Rock 22256 was the second $2100 ram purchased by Wendalpa Pty Ltd, Broken Hill.
The 15-month-old son of Kaya 200770 weighed 93kg and had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of -0.39 for birth weight and +9.88 for post weaning weight.
JA Schackleford and Sons, Orroroo, SA, purchased the final $2100 ram, Brummys Blacks 220258.
The 19-month-old Dorper ram weighed 118kg had a raw scan of 53mm for eye muscle depth and 10.5mm for fat depth.
Nigel O'Brien, Canning Vale, Western Australia, purchased four rams to a top of $1500.
James McClure, Netallie Station, Wilcannia, purchased five rams to a top of $1200.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Broken Hill with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus. Troy Hartman, Nutrien, Broken Hill, was the auctioneer.
