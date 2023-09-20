The Land
Home/News

Mt Gipps Dorper sale sold rams to local and intersate buyers

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby, Emma, Grace and Ben Palmer, Ivanhoe, Troy Hartman and Ben McVean, Nutrien, and Thomas Edson, Red Rock Dorpers, with Red Rock 21346. Picture supplied.
Toby, Emma, Grace and Ben Palmer, Ivanhoe, Troy Hartman and Ben McVean, Nutrien, and Thomas Edson, Red Rock Dorpers, with Red Rock 21346. Picture supplied.

Bidder competition was strong with rams sold to the local area and interstate at the Mt Gipps Dorper sale, held on-property at Mt Gipps Station, near Broken Hill, on Friday last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.