Frosts, dry weather hurdles in countdown to season's harvest

By Newsroom
September 21 2023 - 6:00am
Canowindra mixed farmer Les Robson checks an otherwise promising canola crop for frost damage on Monday. Picture by Andrew Norris
To look across the paddocks at Les Robson's farm "Milroy" at Billimari, near Canowindra, the vista is a golden picture.

