The Land
Home/News

Prepare now for dry before it's too late

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North West Local Land Services district vet Heidi Austin and NWLLS livestock officer Sally Balmain. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
North West Local Land Services district vet Heidi Austin and NWLLS livestock officer Sally Balmain. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Livestock producers must act immediately as dry conditions worsen to maintain proper nutrition for sheep, cattle and other animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.