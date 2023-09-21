The Land
Home/News

Valley Creek Simmentals 2023 spring bull and female sale average, clearance rate, top price

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
September 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VC Lucy T054 sold to Bunyip Blacks Simmentals, Bunyip, Victoria, and Canadian Sires and Donors, Canada. Picture by BJS Livestock Photography
VC Lucy T054 sold to Bunyip Blacks Simmentals, Bunyip, Victoria, and Canadian Sires and Donors, Canada. Picture by BJS Livestock Photography

Heifers were sought after at the Valley Creek Simmentals online sale through AuctionsPlus on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.