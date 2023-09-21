Heifers were sought after at the Valley Creek Simmentals online sale through AuctionsPlus on Friday.
Stuart and Samantha Moeck, Binda, offered 17 bulls and 15 females with two heifers being sold for the top price of $17,000.
VC Lucy T054 sold to Bunyip Blacks Simmentals, Bunyip, Victoria, and Canadian Sires and Donors, Canada.
The homozygous black and polled RF Supercharged 9150G daughter is entered in the Melbourne Royal Show before the buying partnership will look to export embryos overseas. Lucy T054 had expected progeny differences (EPDs) of +6.4 birthweight, +133.5 yearling weight and +22.8 milk.
The other top-priced female was VC Strike T050, another homozygous black and polled heifer that has been entered in Melbourne Royal.
The ASR Longevity Y184 daughter was purchased by Blue Gene Cattle Company, Parkville, near Scone.
Strike had EPDs of +141.7 yearling weight, +7.6 maternal calving ease and +90.1 weaning weight. At auction, 13 of 15 females sold to average $10,615 and 10 of 17 bulls sold to average $8100.
Valley Creek co-principal Stuart Moeck said the stud's heifers tend to sell "a little bit stronger" than their bulls.
"We're based around breeding good females and they've [the females] got a history of repeat customers coming back and buying more," he said.
The top-priced bulls were VC The General and VC Tickets. Both were sired by Woonallee Noble Prize Q368, homozygous black and polled, sold for $12,000 each and bought by Allied Beef, Toowoomba, Qld, who bought seven bulls to average $8571.
The General had EPDs of +13.9 calving ease, maternal calving ease +8.6 and +26.2 milk.
Meanwhile, Tickets had EPDs of +15.2 calving ease, +7.3 maternal calving ease and +28.5 milk.
Leading into the sale, Mr Moeck was prepared for the bull sales to be quieter than usual but was pleased with where they were heading
"I really enjoy getting those good bulls out to a big commercial operation - I think it only does us the world of good down the track," Mr Moeck said of the seven bulls heading to Queensland.
Sally and Russell Cooper, Marulan, were the other volume buyers of the sale. They purchased two bulls for $6000 each and four females to a top of $16,000 to average $12,250.
Peter Cook, Barana Simmentals, Coolah, bought the top-priced traditional bull, VC Top Gun T76, for $9000.
