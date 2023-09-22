Five of the Jones family's 13 outstanding Central West NSW district properties are set to be sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on October 5.
On the market as Part Darriwell Aggregation Stage One, the five properties covering 3157 hectares (7801 acres) are being offered in two sections.
Ravenswood/Kilroen is 1210ha (2990 acres) of highly productive farming country located 2km from Trundle and the local silos.
The 95 per cent arable red loam country divided into six main paddocks has three dwellings with town water connected.
Robita/The Farm/Midways is 1964ha (4853 acres) of mixed farming country with wheat, barley, canola and pasture.
Regarded as 90pc arable, the property in 18 paddocks has 1000 tonnes of grain and fertiliser storage.
There is currently 247ha of canola, 380ha of barley undersown with lucerne, and 486ha of two to four year old established lucerne.
The Jones family has built a reputation for leading the way in mixed farming.
The Jones family began their acquisition of properties with parents Ray and Aurey purchasing Darriwell (formally known as Kelso), a partly cleared 400ha in 1958.
Back then Ray and Audry were share-farming neighbouring properties.
Over the years the family has grown the portfolio to 8903 hectares (22,000 acres) including 800ha of lease country with all three boys Lloyd, Russell and Geoff coming back into the family partnership.
Eldest brother Lloyd has now made the decision to retire and promoted the sale of five of the 13 properties held by the Jones family.
Each of the three brothers have key roles in the business. Lloyd runs the farming operation, Russel manages the highly regarded Darriwell Merino Stud and Geoff is in charge of the commercial flock, including the first-cross ewe breeding program.
Diversifying with properties of different soil types and astute management has proven key factors in the family's growth during the past 75 years.
Management has always been about keep soil fertility at optimal levels.
The portfolio has been run as a mixed farming enterprise based on a 60/40 pasture/cropping mix.
Rotational grazing and farming has played a key role on the properties, with the exception of Ravenswood and Kilroen, which been been continuously cropped for the past 18 years.
Expressions of interest process close on October 5.
Contact Adam Chudleigh, 0459 533 166, MCC Chudleigh Dobell, Forbes.
