Lots of lambs stymie price lift

KB
By Karen Bailey
September 27 2023 - 9:32am
Forbes Livestock and Agency Company director Tim Mackay with Garry Penfold, Emohruo, Quandialla, who sold prime lambs for $120 a head at Forbes on Tuesday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
The official notification of an El Nino event by the Bureau of Meteorology seems to have led to a severe reduction in restocker competition on light lambs at sales right across NSW this week.

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

