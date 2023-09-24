The Land
Home/Cropping

Find out the reasons why sulphur is important for your crops and pastures

By Bob Freebairn
September 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Research conducted by fertiliser company Incitec (now Incitec Pivot) and NSW DPI in the 1980s and 1990s commonly noted big yield responses to sulphur in canola crops throughout Australia, including NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.