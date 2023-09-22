Murrulebale based stud Armdale Poll Dorsets, near Coolamon, held their 48th annual ram sale today, celebrating 85 years of breeding stud Poll Dorsets.
The stud was founded in 1938 by John and his son Ably Armstrong, after seeing a need to produce quality sires for the local lamb producers in the Marrar district, which was continued on by Alby's son Noel and his wife Shirley.
Shirley and daughter Helen Armstrong presented 100 rams on offer for the sale with 88 being sold to a top of $1600, with 4th and 5th generation clients supporting the program, travelling as far west as Hay.
The top-priced pair of rams for the sale was tags 12-22 and 216-22, purchased by Marrar Agency, Marrar for $1600.
The first ram was a May drop, twin born ram displaying a fat measurement of 6.5 millimetres and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 45.25 centimetres squared.
The next ram to make $1600 was tag 216-22, a June drop ram sired by SW47-16, also purchased by Marrar Agency.
The ram displayed scans of 6mm of fat and an EMA of 36.91 cm squared.
Marrar Agency also purchased an additional four rams to an average of $1433.
Peter and Arthur Harris, RF Harris Family Trust, Coolamon, were the volume buyers for the sale, purchasing 24 rams to a top of $1100 to average $891.
The duo ran a mixed farming operation, with sheep, cattle and cropping and needed some more ram power after purchasing ewes recently.
With plans for the operation to turn off suckers each year.
Armdale stud principal Helen Armstrong, said it was really good to see repeat buyers at the sale and to hear clients topping the Wagga Wagga lamb market with the progeny of rams purchased from the stud.
"We're happy with how many rams that did clear, we knew it was always the prices down a little bit based on the ewe sales and the lamb market." Ms Armstrong said.
"It was all about looking after our clients."
The sale averaged $1069 for 88 rams sold of the 100 offered.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions Wagga Wagga, with Peter Cabot, Nutrien and Ryan Bajada Elders stud stock as auctioneers.
