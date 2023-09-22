The Land
Marrar based Poll Dorset stud Armdale celebrates 85 years of stud breeding

Helen DeCosta
September 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Nutrien agent James Croker and Armdale Poll Dorsets stud princiapl Helen Armstrong with the pair of top priced rams selling for $1600 each to Marrar Agency, Marrar. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Murrulebale based stud Armdale Poll Dorsets, near Coolamon, held their 48th annual ram sale today, celebrating 85 years of breeding stud Poll Dorsets.

