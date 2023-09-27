Lake Bathurst based stud Southern Black Simmentals, near Goulburn, held their inaurgual sale online August 22, which saw interstate purchases being made, while also celebrating 10 years of breeding stud Black Simmentals.
During the sale saw bulls, females and semen packages were offered, with interstate buyers stepping into the market.
The sale resulted in a 14 month-old heifer claiming top-priced animal in the sale selling for $6000, with two bulls selling to a top-price of $5000.
The semen packages sold to a top of $320 per straw.
The top-priced animal for the sale was Southern Black Simmentals (SBS) Miss Lucky T30, purchased by James Litt, Cumnock for $6000.
Sired by a home-bred sire of the stud, SBS Rain Man, Miss Lucky T30 was also out of a Woonalee London daughter who in the catalogue was stated as "ticks a lot of boxes".
The 14-month-old homozygous black female ranked in the top 15 per cent of the breed for her milk estimated prodgeny difference (EPD) of +28.1, along with being in the top 30pc with a figure of -0.46 for yield grade (YG)
Miss Lucy T30 also showed above breed average values for birth weight (BW) and maternal calving ease (MCE) and docility with values of +1.4, +6.2 and +13, respectively.
Purchaser James Litt, said that the family has recently started a Black Simmental stud, purchasing heifers from various studs around the state, including Valley Creek, Hobbs Livestock and St Pauls Genetics, with now the addition from Southern Black Simmentals.
"I thought she was a nice well balanced heifer." Mr Litt said.
"They've gotta have a bit of data but I've got to like the look of them as well."
Queensland based stud Elite Cattle Company, Meandarra, on the Darling Downs, Qld, secured the first top-priced bull for the sale was SBS Titan T54, for $5000.
The 14 month-old, homozygous black, homozygous polled bull, was one of the first Wormbete Quantum Leap Q38 sons to be offered.
Showing a YG figure of -0.52, placed him in the top 15 per cent of the breed, while also being in the top 25 pc for rib-eye area (REA) with a value of +0.97 and had an above breed average milk figure of +26.
Elite Cattle Company stud principal Glenn Groner, said that Titan T54 was a complete out-cross homozygous black, homozygous polled bull for the stud.
" We liked the carcase and the extra skin on him." Mt Groner said,
"Just a pretty all round balanced bull."
The second top-priced bull for the sale was SBS Taufua T48, purchased by Kevin Orford, Berry, for $5000.
Another Wormbete Quantum Leap Q38 son, who also goes back to Buckingham Black Fergus on his dams side, was described in the catalogue as being a "meat wagon" and possibly being the thickest of the Quantum Leap sons.
He ranked in the top 10 pc for YG with a value of -0.53 and showed a figure of +0.97 for REA, placing him in the top 25pc.
Both the semen packages were from the Canadian sire R Plus Mandate 1044J, which reached a top of $320 per straw purchased by Garry Morgan, Dorrigo.
Southern Black Simmentals stud principal Simon Hale, said the result was to be as expected with the season and the current cattle market, but the stud was happy to have sold a bull to reputable stud such as Elite Cattle Company.
Out of the 18 bulls offered seven sold to a top of $5000 twice to average $4642, with two out of the five heifers offered, sold to a sale top of $6000 to average $5000. Both semen packages sold to a top of $320 to average $310.
One heifer sold post auction for $4000.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Soulutions Goulburn, being conducted online with AuctionsPlus.
