Rain talk continues to reign | The First Draft

Rain, or a lack of it, continues to be the talk among producers at the saleyards as they try to distract themselves from the fact their cattle and lambs are being knocked down for less than this time last year.
Plasto and Company agent Geoff Plasto reported early this week that September rain looks like not being greater than 2.2 millimetres for the Wellington district.
"That appointment that we need with rain filled clouds seems to have disappeared completely, a bit like the Wallabies trying to win the Rugby World Cup," he said.
Some agents have tipped a turn in the market towards the end of summer, but that may well mean feeding stock to get them through the worst of a hot December and January.
While everybody's situation is different, a chat with your agent might yield a fresh perspective or an unexplored alternative to get through the months ahead.
Anthony John Evans, a fixture in the wool industry, died on September 17.
Schute Bell Badgery Lumby managing director Robert Ryan said Tony "was a shining example of excellence in the Australian wool industry, and his absence leaves a void that will be difficult to fill".
Born on April 12, 1944, Tony embarked on his career with Schute Bell Badgery Lumby in July 1983 after having joined AML&F Company Ltd in the 1970s as a stockman and manager and auctioneer in Armidale.
"Originally from Sydney, commencing his agricultural career in the Binnaway area, Tony was a share farmer who understood the land and its people intimately," Mr Ryan said.
"His deep connection to the rural community made him an invaluable asset to the company and the wool industry."
Mr Ryan said this early experience allowed Tony to forge lasting relationships with a wide range of AML&F and Schute Bell clients.
"His move to Newcastle marked a significant turning point in his career as he assumed the role of senior wool valuer," he said.
His expertise and dedication earned him the position of Newcastle manager, and later, the role of Northern NSW representative for Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
Beyond his professional pursuits, Tony was passionate about rugby union. He was a selector for NSW country and State teams, showcasing his love for the sport. Skiing was another great passion in his life.
Tony is survived by his two sons, Chris and David, along with their families. His funeral service, combined with his wife Jan, who also died on September 17, was on Tuesday, September 26 at Belmont.
