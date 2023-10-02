The Land
Home/News

Kurralea Studs to $5250

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
October 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Kerrisk and Mitch Widdows, Elders, and Ben Prentice, Kurralea Studs, with the equal top-priced ram, 223-22, sold for $5250. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Jacob Kerrisk and Mitch Widdows, Elders, and Ben Prentice, Kurralea Studs, with the equal top-priced ram, 223-22, sold for $5250. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

Kurralea Studs sold 100 per cent of rams at their on-property Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk sale at Ariah Park last Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.