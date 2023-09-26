Interstate buyers started the bidding off strong to secure the top-priced ram at Macquarie Dohnes' 20th annual production ram sale at Ballimore last week.
Topping the sale was the first ram of the draft, Macquarie Dohnes 228034, purchased by Craig and Jude Ross, Lower Norton, Victoria, for $5000.
The April-born ram was sired by MD202864 and was from the Empire family.
Empire genetics were described in the catalogue as having "exceptional structure, length and depth of body carrying a long stapled, stylish, well crimped, bright and soft handling 64s quality fleece."
Mr and Mrs Ross secured one more ram from the draft, MD228999, for $3500.
Two rams, MD228715 and MD228161, sold for the second-top price of $4500.
MD228715 was one of eight rams purchased by Darouble Partnership, Purlewaugh, which averaged $2813.
Outback Almonds, Wentworth, secured the twin-born MD228161.
In total, the Wentworth buyers purchased three rams from the draft to average $3667.
Volume buyers included Magnus Aitken, Steam Plains, Conargo, who bought 20 rams averaging $1350, and Jim and Sue Currey, Walgett, who purchased 15 rams to average $1900.
The sale offered 170 rams and sold 148 to average $1912, reaching a clearance rate of 87 per cent.
An additional four rams were sold after the sale.
The sale was conducted by selling agents Clemson Hiscox and Co, Walgett, with Tom Pollard and Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as the auctioneers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.