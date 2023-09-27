Windy Hill Poll Dorsets, Browns Creek, near Blayney, held their 8th on-property sale, September 21, reaching a top of $2100, with an introduction of Basalt Border Leicester to the sale.
The top-priced ram of the day was tag 14, a Poll Dorset ram purchased by Loloma Partnership, Tallwood, for $2100.
The April drop ram measured a eye muscle width of 102 millimetres and a depth of 42mm, weighing 101 kilograms.
Purchaser Jason Pond, Loloma Partnership, said that the operation has purchased the top-priced ram from the sale for past five years for the 1700 first cross ewe program.
"He was a well rounded ram, put together structure wise, nice and thick from front to back and had good figures." Mr Pond said.
The operation also purchased an additional four rams four an average of $1580.
The top Border Leicester ram was tag 165, purchased for $1800 to SJ Russell, Canowindra.
Other volume buyers for the sale were Haverton Partnership, Browns Creek who secured 6 rams for an average of $1016.
The sale saw 34 of 63 Poll Dorset rams offered sold to an average of $1170, with 6 0r 18 Border Leicesters sold to average $1083.
Windy Hill Poll Dorsets stud prinicpal Chris Roweth said the stud was happy with the rams, with the last 12 months being a good season, the rams showed their full potential with the clearance being a reflection of the current market.
"Everybody took rams home that came to buy, so that was the main aim at the end of it all." Mr Roweth said.
The sale was conducted by AWN Orange with Lindsay Fryer as auctioneer.
