Top-priced ram of Windy Hill sale secured by long time client

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
September 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Top-priced ram of the sale who sold to Loloma Partnership, Tallwood for $2100 woth (back) Lindsay Fryer, AWN Orange, Chris Roweth, Windy Hill Poll Dorsets, (front) Steve Pascoe, David Pascoe, and Jason Ponds, Loloma Partnership, Tallwood. Photo supplied.
Windy Hill Poll Dorsets, Browns Creek, near Blayney, held their 8th on-property sale, September 21, reaching a top of $2100, with an introduction of Basalt Border Leicester to the sale.

