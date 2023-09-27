The Land
Home/News

Parkdale SRS Merinos sold to local and interstate buyers

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Harton, Narromine, George Crouch and Heath Eslick of Waverly Station, Scott Mudford, Parkdale SRS and James Ede, Waverly Station. Picture by Elka Devney
Jason Harton, Narromine, George Crouch and Heath Eslick of Waverly Station, Scott Mudford, Parkdale SRS and James Ede, Waverly Station. Picture by Elka Devney

Rams sold to South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland and NSW buyers at the Parkdale SRS Merino sale, held on-property, near Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.