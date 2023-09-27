Dorper rams sold to a top of $3800 at the second annual Dorper and White Dorper sale at Nyngan on September 21.
The multi-vendor sale offered 64 commercial rams from four studs, including Bundarr-based Winrae stud, Whynot and Dalman Downs, both of Narrabri, and Amarula, Glenavon.
Topping the sale was the Dorper ram, Winrae 225327, purchased by Brokenwood Pty Ltd, Goondoowindi, Qld, for $3800.
The twin-born ram was 12 months old and weighed 98.5 kilograms.
Affectionately named 'Blackbutt,' due to his unique coloring, the ram was by Winrae Thor 200149.
The equal second-top price was $3600 for Winrae 225379 and Winrae 225394.
All were secured by the same buyer, Brokenwood Pty Ltd, Goondoowindi, Qld, who ended up with a total of seven rams from the draft, averaging $2686.
Both rams were 12 months old.
All up, 39 of 64 rams sold at auction. In the breakdown, 24 Dorper rams averaged $3800 and 15 White Dorpers averaged $1455, to reach an overall average of $1820.
A volume buyer was Mirage Land and Water Company, Cunnamulla, Qld, securing a total of 10 rams to average $1520.
The vendors were pleased with the results of the sale and thankful for both repeat and new clients.
Mel Pagett, Winrae, thanked all their clients and praised the other vendors for putting up a quality draft of rams.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Nyngan, with John Settree, Nutrien Dubbo, as auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.