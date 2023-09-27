The Land
Second Annual Dorper and White Dorper sale at Nyngan

KB
By Kasey Bogie
September 27 2023 - 10:26am
The $3800 top-priced Dorper Winrae 225327 with Mel and Nick Pagett, Winrae, and John Settree, Nutrien Dubbo.
Dorper rams sold to a top of $3800 at the second annual Dorper and White Dorper sale at Nyngan on September 21.

