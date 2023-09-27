The Land
Tattykeel stud rams top at $54,000

By Rebecca Nadge Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Demand for Australian White stud rams was solid at the Tattykeel sale, Oberon with a top price of $54,000. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.
Tattykeel stud's reputation as a top-priced Australian White genetics seller was reinforced today with a May 2022-drop ram selling for $54,000.

