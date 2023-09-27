Tattykeel stud's reputation as a top-priced Australian White genetics seller was reinforced today with a May 2022-drop ram selling for $54,000.
A total of 22 stud rams averaged $19,727 at the Oberon event, while the catalogue of 148 flock rams sold to $11,000 and averaged $4939.
In the stud ewe section, a top price of $6800 was paid with an average of $3394 for 36 lots, and 71 scanned-in-lamb stud ewes averaged $4511.
The top-priced ram was bought by GJ and KV Warren Nominees Pty Ltd, Caringbah South, and was part of a large consignment of stud ewes also bought by the same bidder.
Overall, they bought 33 ewes to a top of $4000, averaging $3606.
The top-priced ram had been used within the Tattykeel stud, and it was first in its class at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo in May.
The second-top-priced ram sold for $36,000 to an undisclosed online buyer. The ram had also won a class at the NSW Sheep Show and had been used in the stud.
Cooee Park Ag, Barellan, paid $32,000 for a ram, from which Tattykeel said it would be retaining semen.
Cooee Park Ag also bought two stud ewes averaging $4000.
Quartz Australian White Sheep, Forbes, paid $30,000 for a ram that had been a champion at the Sydney Royal Show and the NSW Sheep Show. It was also used within the Tattykeel stud.
Quartz bought 17 stud ewes to a top of $5600, averaging $4829.
Another well-credentialed ram that had been part of the winning pair of rams at the NSW Sheep shop also sold for $30,000. It was bought by Regal Australian Whites, Inverell, a stud flock based wholly on Tattykeel genetics.
The buyer of the top-priced stud ewe, at $6800, was Narrung stud, Narrung, SA. The ewe was scanned in lamb with twins and was part of a consignment of 19 ewes that averaged $4879. Narrung also bought a ram for $14,000.
The Baker family, Nyngan, paid $11,000, the proceeds of which will be donated to Spinal Cord Injuries Australia as part of an independent fundraiser. The funds will go directly to support a part-time peer support coordinator in Central West NSW.
The selling agent was QPL Livestock, with Miles Pfitzner as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus supplied the online platform.
