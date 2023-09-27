The Land
Yearling bull tops Bongongo Angus bull sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated September 27 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:36pm
Top-priced bull Bongongo T382, selling for $22,000 to Longaroo Pastoral, Yass woth Elders stud stock agent Lincoln McKinlay, Chris, Bridget, Edward and Tracey Longley, Longaroo Pastoral, Georgia Graham, Poppy Stapleton and Bill Graham, Bongongo Angus. Picture by Helen De Costa.
Top-priced bull Bongongo T382, selling for $22,000 to Longaroo Pastoral, Yass woth Elders stud stock agent Lincoln McKinlay, Chris, Bridget, Edward and Tracey Longley, Longaroo Pastoral, Georgia Graham, Poppy Stapleton and Bill Graham, Bongongo Angus. Picture by Helen De Costa.

Plenty of confidence and support was shown at the Bongongo Angus spring bull sale, near Coolac, September 27, with curve bending data bulls showing structural correctness shining through.

