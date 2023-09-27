Plenty of confidence and support was shown at the Bongongo Angus spring bull sale, near Coolac, September 27, with curve bending data bulls showing structural correctness shining through.
The sale reached a top of $22,000 with a full clearance of the 93 bulls offered, sold to an overall clearance of $10,059.
Buyers travelled from as far as Hermidale, in the north-west of the state to as far as Leongatha, in southern Victoria.
The top-priced bull went to a yearling, Bongongo T382, purchased by long time supporters of the studs program, Longaroo Pastoral, Yass for $22,000.
Being one of two RR Endeavor 9005 sons offered in the draft, the 13 month-old bull showed plenty of length, while also having a smooth shoulder and showing plenty of structural correctness.
He displayed a curve-bending data set with a birth weight (BW) estimated breeding value (EBV) of +1.7, while having a 400 day weight figure of +113, putting him in the top five per cent of the breed and a 600 day weight value of +141, ranking him in the top 10 pc.
The high percentile data spread throughout his data set by displaying a carcase weight value of +96, placing him in the top two pc while also being in the top 10 pc for eye muscle area, rib and rump fats with figures of +10.7, +2.9 and +2.6, respectively.
Purchaser Chris Longley, Longaroo Pastoral, said that the family has been buying bulls from the stud for 25 years, for their 500 Angus cow operation, with the plan for the line of bulls purchased to be joined to 120 heifers.
The family also purchased the other RR Endeavor 9005 son, Bongongo T367 for $13,000.
Bongongo T106 was the second top-priced bull, purchased by GO Oakleigh, Coolac, for $20,000.
The bull displayed a milk EBV of +26, along with an intramuscular fat figure of +4.8, placing him in the top four pc of the breed for both traits.
He showed favourable calving traits also with a value of -10.5 for gestation length and a direct calving ease of +8.0, with and BW figure of +1.7, while recording a carcase weight value of +89, placing him in the top 10 pc of the breed for all four traits.
Coots Creek Angus, Gungarlin, was the volume buyer taking home seven bulls to a top of $10,000 to average $8428, while Beggan Beggan Pastoral Company, Harden purchased five bulls with a top of $15,000 to average $13,200.
Bongongo stud principal Bill Graham, said he appreciated the support from clients in trying times.
"A marvellous sale from many perspectives, with a great support from some new buyers plus the regular clients we have, giving us an outstanding average in the current climate and conditions," Mr Graham said.
The sale was conducted by Elders Gundagai, with Lincoln McKinlay and Harry Waters as auctioneers.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
