The Land
Home/News

Dave Manchon's Night Of The Horse to thrill at AELEC on October 7

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
September 30 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Manchon is excited to bring an all-star line-up of horses to the AELEC arena with his one-of-a-kind production in Tamworth. Picture by Winning Edge Media
Dave Manchon is excited to bring an all-star line-up of horses to the AELEC arena with his one-of-a-kind production in Tamworth. Picture by Winning Edge Media

The Night of the Horse is set to deliver a huge night of equine excellence, when it takes centre stage at AELEC arena on October 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.