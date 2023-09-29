The Night of the Horse is set to deliver a huge night of equine excellence, when it takes centre stage at AELEC arena on October 7.
Show director Dave Manchon is excited to bring an all-star line-up of horses and trainers from all over Australia to the arena with his one-of-a-kind production that is sure to get hearts racing.
The Night Of The Horse offers the variety and adrenaline of a fast-paced wild west show, coupled with softer moments showcasing the bond between trainers and their horses at liberty.
Mr Manchon said the show will feature high-powered, celebrated horses.
"Todd Graham, who won the NCHA $100,000 open futurity this year will ride a mare called Super Style, owned by the Bloom family," he said.
"He is going to try and pull the bridle of her and cut out a cow, which is a very difficult thing to do and we won't know if Todd will pull the bridle off this mare until the night. It will be his decision in that moment if the mare is ready for such a challenge."
Australian barrel racing champion Katina Matthews will also attempt a bridleless barrel racing pattern on her stallion Filthy Rich N Famous.
"This is not something that has been done a lot in the world let alone done in Tamworth," Mr Manchon said.
There will be something for everyone throughout the night, with brumbies, donkeys, ducks and dogs, plus a never before seen in Tamworth bison stampede.
Another "big moment" will see Mr Manchon gallop alongside a Cobb and Co Coach pulled by four Percheron horses on his well-known Australian stock horse stallion Mr Bonbastic, jump on the lead horse and stop the coach.
In addition to the high-energy entertainment, the show also aims to deliver an inspiring message about horsemanship, education and teachings.
"We want to demonstrate to people what is possible with horses," he said.
"It's not very often that a combination of horse trainers and horse power come together to achieve this."
Tickets available at entertainmentvenues.com.au
