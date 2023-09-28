The Land
Red Hill Aussie White's top-priced ram heads interstate

By Elka Devney
September 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Josh Toole, Ethan and Robert Endacott, Red Hill, with the top-priced ram, which sold for $8000. Picture by Elka Devney
Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Josh Toole, Ethan and Robert Endacott, Red Hill, with the top-priced ram, which sold for $8000. Picture by Elka Devney

Rams sold to South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and NSW at the 9th annual on property Red Hill Australian White sale, near Wongarbon.

