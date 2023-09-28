Rams sold to South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and NSW at the 9th annual on property Red Hill Australian White sale, near Wongarbon.
Red Hill sold 10 of the 10 stud rams offered to a top-price of $8000 to average $5000, while 87 of 117 flock rams sold to a top price of $4,500 to average $2095.
In the ewes, 23 of 25 sold to a top price of $1200 seven times to average $973.
The sale-topper, Red Hill 220635 S, was purchased by first time buyer Colin Flanagan, Glenwellyn Aussie Whites, Warrenbayne, Victoria for $8000.
Son of Red Hill 210006 Optimus, the September 2022 drop ram weighed 93 kilograms with an eye muscle depth of 40.5 millimetres, and fat depth of 7mm.
Mr Flanagan said he followed the stud for some time before lot four, Red Hill 220635 S, caught his eye.
"I was looking at three lots, however lot four, had good structure and black points in the feet as well as a fantastic carcase," he said.
"Meat Works has stipulated the importance of carcase so I was looking for that in particular.
"He'll go into the stud over an elective group of ewes for joining in October and February...we'll join him to 25 ewes each time."
The top-priced flock ram, Red Hill 220035 S, was purchased by Anthony Lahood, Oberon, for $4500.
Son of Tattykeel 201013, the August 2022 drop ram weighed 112kg with an eye muscle depth of 47.5mm and fat depth of 8.5mm.
Volume buyer Calindary Station, Broken Hill purchased 18 flock rams through Nutrien Dubbo to a top of $2000 six times.
Nutrien studstock agent Brad Wilson said Calindary Station has purchased Red Hill Aussie White rams for a number of years as they are well suited to their conditions.
Mr Wilson added that Calindary Station also favoured the survivability and progeny of the rams.
In the ewes, Ray and Jan Pulbrook, Stuart Town, purchased six ewes to a top of $1200 twice to average $1000.
J McDonald and J Chapman, Mendooran, purchased four ewes at a top price of $1000 three times.
Red Hill Australian White co-principal Leanne Endacott said the family was pleased with the sale result given the current market and seasonal conditions.
"This is one of the best drafts of Aussie White rams we've put out," she said.
Nutrien, Dubbo, conducted the sale with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus. Brad Wilson and John Settree, both from Nutrien, were the auctioneers.
