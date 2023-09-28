Mumblebone Merinos welcomed a big crowd at its annual sale on September 28, as rams sold to four states and volume buyers put some significant drafts together.
The Wuuluman stud sold 369 of 389 rams under the hammer to an equal top-price of $12,000 and $2943 average.
Additional lots were continuing to sell after the sale.
The first of the top-priced rams, Mumblebone 220843, was purchased by Leah and Nathan Gibbs, Mulana Poll Merino, Shepparton, Vic.
The ram, by Mumblebone 200716, had Australian sheep breeding values in the top five per cent of the breed for yearling weight at +11.6, yearling fat at +15, yearling eye muscle depth at +3.2, and yearling staple length at +20.6.
It was also in the top 5pc for its neXtgen index at +207, its yearling faecal egg count at -63.8 and its early breech wrinkle at -1.4, and the top 10pc for post-weaning weight at +8.5, weaning rate at +0.26 and early breech cover at -0.64.
The Gibbs purchased a second ram in Mumblebone 222862, a son of the $30,000 Anderson 160729, for $6000.
The other top-priced ram, Mumblebone 220676, another Anderson 160729 son, was bought by Cecilia and Martin Oppenheimer, Petali Pastoral Company, Walcha.
The ram ranked in the top 5pc for yearling fibre diameter coefficient of variation at -2.5 and YFEC at -68.4. It was also in the top 10pc for its neXtgen index at +187, its YWT at +11.2 and EBWR at -1.1.
The second top-priced ram sold for $8000 to Allan C Jacka and Son, Jamestown, SA.
Mumblebone 220625, again by Anderson 160729, ranked in the top 5pc for yearling clean fleece weight at +33.8 and its neXtgen index at +208. It was in the top 10pc for YWT +10.7, YSL at +18.7 and EBWR at -1.
The South Australian operators took home a draft of 27 rams in total.
Other volume buyers included Callubri Station, Buddabadah, who purchased 17 and Trangie Research Station, Trangie, who bought 21.
Bellevue Rural Enterprises, Bellevue, and DJ Graham Trust, Red Hill, each purchased 15.
Gundameer Pastoral Company, Condobolin, bought 31 to a top of $4000 and $1933 average, while Jandra Pastoral Company, Bourke, bought 35.
Stud principal Chad Taylor said it was an outstanding result.
Mr Taylor noted the work put in by all the Mumblebone team members to produce such a strong lineup.
The sale was conducted by Elders and AWN with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Martin Simmons, Elders, as auctioneers.
The sale was interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
