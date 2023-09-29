The Land
Womboota Border Leicesters impress with clearance rate and repeat demand

JB
By Jamie Brown
September 29 2023 - 5:30pm
Echuca Auctioneers Lachie Collins, Nutrien and Matt O'Connor, Elders with Womboota stud principal Malcolm Starritt and repeat top ram buyer Dale Wood, Dookie, Vic. Photo is supplied.
Echuca Auctioneers Lachie Collins, Nutrien and Matt O'Connor, Elders with Womboota stud principal Malcolm Starritt and repeat top ram buyer Dale Wood, Dookie, Vic. Photo is supplied.

Repeat clients with a focus on the future dominated the bidding at Womboota Border Leicester ram sale on Thursday, selling to a top of $2400 with 69 of 71 lots sold to average $1138.

