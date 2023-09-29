Repeat clients with a focus on the future dominated the bidding at Womboota Border Leicester ram sale on Thursday, selling to a top of $2400 with 69 of 71 lots sold to average $1138.
On property at Womboota,Top priced lot, tag number 278.22T, went to decade-old repeat client Dale Wood, Dookie,Vic, who will put the ram over a closed flock of Border Leicester ewes with the purpose of producing station-bred breeders.
The ram is a member of the Super Border Group, in the top 50th percentile for BLX index at 132.76 - placing 278.22T in the top 15pc of the breed. He also shows a Post Weaning Weight figure of 10.16 along with a Yearling Greasy Fleece Weight of 10.34.
Buyer Mr Wood said the ram was of a nice type and based on 45 years of family experience will produce true to type flock Border Leicester rams to put over their own Merino ewes.
"I get to witness the full production cycle," he says.
Second-highest priced ram, 19.22TR, sold for $2100 to repeat buyer Nick Griffin, Lake Rowan.
The ram, born as a triplet, presented with a BLX index figure of 132.87 and PWT of 9.87 to place in the top 10pc of the breed.
Mr Griffin will use the rams to produce first cross ewes and wethers.
Twin ram 4.22T, sold for $2000 to Thule Pastoral at Barram to go into first cross ewe production. He presented with PWT of 10 with a BLX index of 130.89.
Stud buyer Hill Ag Farms at Horsham paid $1400 for 194.22T, another twin in the top 18th percentile, with BLX at 131 and a good balance of figures including PWT 12.4.
"We've been a member of the Super Border Group since it started," said Mr Starrit. "We aim to have our sheep improve year on year. Obviously last year was a tough start with sodden paddocks but they have recovered well. We are happy with the rams offered this year and it was very pleasing to see such a good clearance rate."
The sale was hosted by Nutrien and elders Echuca, with Lachie Collins and Matt O'Connor taking the bids, while AuctionsPlus monitored the online traffic.
