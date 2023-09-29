Strong support from repeat buyers chasing structurally correct rams underpinned the Armdale Park Poll Dorset sale near Marrar on Friday.
All 16 Poll Dorset stud rams sold to a top of $26,000 and an average of $8640 while 144 of 160 flock rams made a top of $3400 and average of $2139.
Garry Armstrong, Armdale Park, said it was a really pleasing result particularly with the way the season is.
Mr Armstrong said there was rams for everyone, with the better rams selling to the higher prices but still opportunities for other buyers.
"The top end of the flock rams sold really strong with most going to repeat buyers," he said.
The top-priced ram was tag Armdale Park 220200, sold for $26,000 to Kanangra Poll Dorset stud, Yerong Creek.
The twin-born ram, sired by Tattykeel 200080 and out of Armdale Park 180132, weighed 158 kilograms and had a fat depth of nine millimetres and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 50.88 square centimetres.
Mr Armstrong said he was a complete sheep.
"Beautifully balanced and easy doing ram," he said.
"He was a cracking lamb from the start and has just kept going."
Buyer Angus Webb, Kanangra Poll Dorset stud, said the ram will go straight into their AI program in November, over bare faced and large framed stud ewes.
"He's pretty well the whole package with perfect feet, smooth over the shoulder, a perfect top line," he said.
"A great hindquarter and really good loin with width over the back. It's the best ram I have seen all year and will suit our stud perfectly."
Mr Webb said they have 300 breeding ewes and are aiming for a high yielding, early maturing rams with open faces and points, and perfect structure.
The second top-priced ram was the first of the day, tag Armdale Park 220036, sold for $18,000 to Karl Sinclair, Boree Lane Poll Dorset Stud, Lidster.
The ram, sired by Tattykeel 200080 and out of Armdale Park 190406, weighed 168kg and had a fat depth of 11mm and EMA of 54.52sq cm.
Mr Sinclair said he purchased the ram for his extreme growth and weight for age, as well as the good top line.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions with Peter Cabot, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, and Harry Waters, Elders, Gundagai, as the auctioneers.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
