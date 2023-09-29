The Land
Home/News

Armdale Park sells to $26,000

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
September 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Angus Webb, Yerong Creek, and Garry Armstrong, Armdale Park Poll Dorset stud, with the top-priced ram sold for $26,000. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Buyer Angus Webb, Yerong Creek, and Garry Armstrong, Armdale Park Poll Dorset stud, with the top-priced ram sold for $26,000. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

Strong support from repeat buyers chasing structurally correct rams underpinned the Armdale Park Poll Dorset sale near Marrar on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.