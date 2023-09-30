From an offering of 203 rams overall, the stud achieved a 97 per cent clearance, which included all 14 stud rams selling to a top of $26,000 for a $7893 average, all 42 autumn 2022-drop flock rams topped at $4250 to average $2631, the spring 2022-drop rams topped at $3750 and averaged $1942 for the 120 sold from 123 offered, and 21 2023-drop ram lambs sold from 24 offered to top at $1750, four times, and average $1548.