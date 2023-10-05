The Land
Home/Markets

Promise of rain a start, more will be needed before summer | Stock Talk

By Geoff Rice
October 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Rice says Australian producers have some of the most stringent systems in place, in regards to on farm producer assurance programs, yet we are still at the mercy of export markets. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Geoff Rice says Australian producers have some of the most stringent systems in place, in regards to on farm producer assurance programs, yet we are still at the mercy of export markets. Picture by Karen Bailey.

Hopefully we have all received some of the predicted rain for this week, as I write this it does sound promising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.