The Land
Home/Markets

Glimmer of hope for NSW cattle markets | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 4 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Pike, Rose Hill, Werris Creek, his son Craig and grandsons, Tom and Archie, were enjoying a day at the Tamworth store sale last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.
Charlie Pike, Rose Hill, Werris Creek, his son Craig and grandsons, Tom and Archie, were enjoying a day at the Tamworth store sale last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.

Food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank is tipping there may be signs of relief to the congested supply chains affecting beef and cattle prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.