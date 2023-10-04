Addressing power issues is long overdue

As time advances, so do some of our incredible scientific brains that will work out a better, cleaner path for the future at an acceptable cost. Selling off our natural resources is fine for the national finances but we have to keep some coal for own operations. Simply put, we are selling ourselves down the creek and those that don't get that should talk with more famers who always withhold some of their product for their own use either in seed banking or breeding. It's not rocket science, just good management.