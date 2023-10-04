Addressing power issues is long overdue

The year is fast coming to a close, so what have we learned and what has improved?
I get very tired being more negative than positive but when are we going to insist that our elected politicians - don't forget that we decide our representatives - do something urgently about base load power?
I find myself feeling a bit weird but for the second time this year I need to praise NSW premier Chris Minns. He had the guts to stand up and say we need to keep the Eraring Power Station operational for longer.
Praise be to a man with some common sense and strength. If only a few other pollies would take heed and support him, we may see this disaster that looms with our electricity costs and supply steadied up.
Recently, half of the Moree CBD and surrounds had an outage that was worse than a blackout. It started as a brownout and the damage done to motors and equipment was in the tens of thousands of dollars.
No big deal some may say, it happens all the time, but this will become the norm.
Not because we are a poor country or due to a lack of resources but because of inherent stupidity and the lily-livered dreamboats pushing some ideals down our collective throats who don't have the combined intelligence to acknowledge that we are not ready for the 100 per cent renewable world.
As time advances, so do some of our incredible scientific brains that will work out a better, cleaner path for the future at an acceptable cost. Selling off our natural resources is fine for the national finances but we have to keep some coal for own operations. Simply put, we are selling ourselves down the creek and those that don't get that should talk with more famers who always withhold some of their product for their own use either in seed banking or breeding. It's not rocket science, just good management.
Now for the bait. Are we suffering a cost of living crisis or are we suffering from gross political - not reserved for any particular party - mismanagement leading to we mere mortals being brainwashed into thinking this has to happen for the greater good?
Brainwashing has been going on for years in our education facilities and in our media. Stop, I say, get a reality check and wake the hell up - we are selling ourselves out.
We need good, reliable power - from resources and politicians - and we are on a slippery road to having neither. Australia must be competitive. If we are competitive, we can then help those from less fortunate places but, charity begins at home.
How can we provide for ourselves when we are blindly lining the pockets of countries that do not hold the same values we do? The values that encompass quality of life, education, health services and most importantly, freedom. We should be locked up for aiding and abetting human rights abroad.
I won't rant about the hypocrisy of wind turbines and am sick of the advertising around mining "good minerals" - the double standards of this lunacy does my head in. Wake up Australia, we need each other.
