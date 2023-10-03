Three group one races highlighted the program at Randwick on Saturday.
However, one in particular shone through for the Lamont family-owned and operated Kooringal Stud when Tropical Squall raced away from her rivals in the $750,000 ATC Darley Flight Stakes for three-year-old fillies.
The Waterhouse/Bott trained winner belongs to the first crop racing by Prized Icon, a More Than Ready sire son, which stands at Kooringal Stud near Wagga Wagga.
A group one winning two and three-year-old and earning $2.1 million, Prized Icon stands by arrangement with connections of Tropical Squall's owners, Gooree Stud, Mudgee, who also bred and raced the dark brown stallion.
While the more favoured filly, Lady Tassort, faded into seventh place, Manaal showed huge determination to snatch victory in the state's first juvenile event of the season, the Keeneland Gimcrack Stakes-G3 for fillies also on the program.
Both fillies belong to the first crop juveniles by the Newgate Farm, Aberdeen, based horse Tassort, a Brazen Beau son which only had two starts as a two-year-old for a win and second in the ATC Silver Slipper Stakes-G2.
It was another close finish in the colts and geldings' division, the Arrowfield Breeders' Plate-G3, with Espionage gaining "the victory nod" on the line.
The Waterhouse/Bott trained two-year-old colt was a $1 million purchase by James Harron Bloodstock via Baramul Stud at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale early this year.
James Harron was also the agent responsible for the $220,000 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale purchase of Fearless, which rattled home for a fast finishing fourth to Espionage in the Breeders Plate.
The Peter and Paul Snowden trained colt belongs to the first crop by Pierro's champion racing son Pierata, which was relocated from Aquis, Queensland, to Yulong in Victoria, earlier this year.
So You Think gelding, Think About It continued his successful run (10 wins from 11 starts) of sprint features when winning the hotly contested Precise Air Premiere Stakes-G2.
While finishing with a second from three starts at her first race-riding assignment at Taree in August, apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald scored her first winner before making it a successful double at Bowraville in September.
The 21-year-old partnered with Time Flies By to win for Ballina conditioner Stephen Randall, which was quickly followed when Adamdeeant won the sprint feature Lightning Bend Handicap for Taree trainer Tony Ball.
For good measure, Fitzgerald rode her first winner at her home track of Taree when she partnered Ljungberg to win last week and another winner for Ball.
Fitzgerald is indentured to Peter Ball at Taree and is a daughter of likeable former talented hoop Malcolm Fitzgerald, who rode Post Elect to win the 1990 AJC Villers Handicap-G2 at Randwick.
There has been a "call-out" for old trophies and/or ribbons, silks, and memorabilia gained via winners of races to add to the scheduled display of keepsakes and souvenirs for the Baradine Jockey Club's commemoration lunch at its local bowling club on Saturday, October 21.
"The Baradine Jockey Club is celebrating 120 years of racing, so we have been looking for extra items from owners or anyone that has items to add to the display," Baradine Jockey Club committeeman Denis Todd said.
While there hasn't been any racing on the Baradine racecourse since 1993, the Baradine Cup is still conducted, with this year's race added to the Coonabarabran Cup program on Sunday, October 22.
"The Baradine Cup has been run alternately at Coonamble or Coona since it stopped at Baradine, and this year, it is at the Coona Cup races," Mr Todd said.
According to Mr Todd, as well as the lunch and the memorabilia display, there will be a Baradine Cup calcutta and a phantom call.
The Coonabarabran Jockey Club's cup program is a Country Showcase Meeting, meaning each of the eight races carries a minimum of $30,000 prizemoney, its feature cup with a $75,000 purse.
Deniliquin Racing Club's cup meet is another major country feature this weekend, run on the Saturday, and featuring six races.
